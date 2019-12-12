WATCH LIVE: House Judiciary Begins Debating Impeachment Articles

House Democrats begin work on completing their articles of impeachment against President Trump Wednesday evening, setting the stage for a vote by the full House.

The Judiciary Committee is convening to amend the impeachment legislation introduced Tuesday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her top committee chairmen and women.

A second session is expected on Thursday morning at 6 a.m. PST.

This process involves proposed changes by committee members to the text of the bill before a vote on whether to refer the measure to the full House.

Democrats control the majority on the panel and in the chamber, and they appear on track to complete this project.

This week marked only the fourth time that articles of impeachment have been introduced against a president and, if the House votes to pass them, would be only the third such instance in the history of the Republic.

What remains unclear is exactly when this work might wrap up either at the committee level or before the full House.

"That will depend on the number of amendments that the Republicans try to attach to it. It will be, in some respects, a traditional markup ... but remember, there's only two articles," said Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, on Tuesday.

She and other House members said they were in lockstep behind the decision to ultimately make two charges against Trump: that he abused his power in the Ukraine affair and that he obstructed Congress.

Read the articles of impeachment here.