Oakland Official Floats Idea of Housing 1,000 Homeless Residents on Cruise Ship

Oakland's City Council president wants to explore the possibility of using a cruise ship to house up to 1,000 homeless people as a way of addressing the city's affordable housing and homelessness crisis.

Rebecca Kaplan told a council meeting Tuesday that the ship would be brought to the Port of Oakland, but port officials were quick to call the plan “untenable.”

“We respect President Kaplan's desire to address homelessness, but Port of Oakland docks are designed to work cargo ships. There isn't the infrastructure to berth a cruise ship,” port spokesman Mike Zampa said on Wednesday.

Oakland's port is one of the nation's busiest, and safety and security issues in the federally regulated facilities “would make residential uses untenable,” Zampa said.