The Globe Thanks Greta

Sixteen-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg was named Time's "Person of the Year" and is the youngest person to ever receive the honor.

They may want to rename the award "Kid of the Year Because Grown-ups Are Useless" to further acknowledge Thunberg's eloquent rage about the climate inaction of world leaders.

It's not looking good for collective action to stop climate calamity, but at least the world has an incredibly passionate 16-year-old.

Here's hoping millions of other kids will follow in her footsteps and help shake today's grown-ups into action.