From Malibu to Redding, California cities have a problem with illegal marijuana cultivation in residential neighborhoods. To fight it, they often fine landlords. Sacramento is fining anyone growing more than the six plants allowed for personal use under state law. All told, the city has issued about $94 million dollars since 2017. Now, Sacramento landlords are fighting back, claiming they’re innocent because their tenants grew pot without their knowledge.
When Tenants Grow Pot, Sacramento Homeowners Face Six-Figure Fines
3 min
(Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Sponsored
News
Stay in touch. Sign up for our daily newsletter.