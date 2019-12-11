When Tenants Grow Pot, Sacramento Homeowners Face Six-Figure Fines
Search
X
Donate
News

When Tenants Grow Pot, Sacramento Homeowners Face Six-Figure Fines

3 min
Bianca Taylor
 (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

From Malibu to Redding, California cities have a problem with illegal marijuana cultivation in residential neighborhoods. To fight it, they often fine landlords. Sacramento is fining anyone growing more than the six plants allowed for personal use under state law. All told, the city has issued about $94 million dollars since 2017. Now, Sacramento landlords are fighting back, claiming they’re innocent because their tenants grew pot without their knowledge.

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.