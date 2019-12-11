San Francisco's Black Leaders Call on City to Use Tax Funds for Reparations

“San Francisco at that time, particularly Western Addition, was filled with families, thousands of families, that lived here and worked here and paid taxes here,” said Maddie Scott, who lost her son to gun violence in 1996. “And then the violence happened. The guns and drugs were dumped in our neighborhoods and that's when all hell broke loose. And now here we are, 22 years later, and families now can't even afford to live here.”

This local reparations effort comes amid a national campaign to compensate black Americans for the suffering they experienced under slavery and subsequent racial injustices. The issue has been raised during recent presidential debates, and several Democratic hopefuls, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, have declared their support for legislation that would commission a study on reparations.

San Francisco, the NAACP emphasized, is one of the wealthiest cities in the nation, and has an obligation to address its ongoing failure to provide equal opportunity to black residents, who have been forced out in droves. The group notes that African Americans today make up less than 5% of the city's population, down from about 13% in the 1970s. And while an estimated 10% of all San Francisco residents live in poverty, that rate hovers above 30% for its black residents, according to city figures from 2018.

Reparations could help the city's remaining population stay here and flourish, the group said.

“Right now the numbers are so low. And it's all by design,” said Dan Daniels, Sr., coastal area director of the NAACP's California & Hawaii State Conference. “They've done it through racism, through rent control, through other initiatives that have been designed, allegedly designed, to improve the quality of life for citizens of San Francisco. But it has not helped black folks.The majority of black folks that live here are on welfare and struggling and being forced out of a community that most of them grew up in.”

Supervisors Hillary Ronen and Valli Brown said they support the movement but have no plans to draft legislation.

Additional reporting from Bay City News' Daniel Montes