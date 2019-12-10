Richmond Mayor Postpones Deal on Coal
Bianca Taylor
 (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The City of Richmond is considering a contentious proposal to phase out the handling of coal and petroleum coke within the city. The debate pits environmentalists against union workers — with Richmond's Mayor, Tom Butt — in the middle. He postponed last week's vote on the measure as he tries to reach a deal with a private shipping terminal on the city’s waterfront.
KQED's Sara Hossaini reports.

