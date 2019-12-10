House Democrats Unveil 2 Articles of Impeachment Against Trump

Updated at 10:02 a.m. ET

House Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment against President Trump on Tuesday morning, charging him with abuse of power in the Ukraine affair and obstruction of Congress.

The announcement followed 77 days after the House launched a formal inquiry into his freezing of assistance to Ukraine and request to investigate a political rival. It marked only the fourth time in U.S. history that articles of impeachment have been introduced against a president.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said Trump "consistently puts himself above the country" and the president's actions in the Ukraine affair left the House with no choice but to resort to the remedy prescribed in the Constitution for the most egregious wrongdoing by a president.

"We must be clear: No one — not even the president — is above the law," he said.

After it completes work on the articles, the Judiciary Committee is expected to send them to the full House for a vote on whether to impeach the president. Democrats control the majority.

If the chamber votes to impeach Trump, that would trigger a trial in the Senate — which is controlled by Trump's allies. Republicans in the upper chamber are expected to acquit Trump and permit him to keep his office.

The president wrote on Twitter that he rejected the premise of Democrats' case — he did not "pressure" his Ukrainian counterpart, Trump argued.