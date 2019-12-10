PG&E Seeks to Lighten Its Bankruptcy Load
Search
X
Donate
Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

PG&E Seeks to Lighten Its Bankruptcy Load

Mark Fiore

PG&E's stock climbed nearly 16% Monday after the utility provided more details about a $13.5 billion settlement with fire victims.

Even though that sounds like a lot of money, people who have suffered and lost homes or family members as a result of wildfires caused by PG&E equipment won't immediately get a big check in the mail.

The company outlined a path out of bankruptcy that involves multiple payouts to victims that would take place over a few years.

The final tranche of the settlement would come in the form of PG&E stock which, if approved, would turn over a 21% stake of the company to fire victims.

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.