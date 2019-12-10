PG&E Seeks to Lighten Its Bankruptcy Load

PG&E's stock climbed nearly 16% Monday after the utility provided more details about a $13.5 billion settlement with fire victims.

Even though that sounds like a lot of money, people who have suffered and lost homes or family members as a result of wildfires caused by PG&E equipment won't immediately get a big check in the mail.

The company outlined a path out of bankruptcy that involves multiple payouts to victims that would take place over a few years.

The final tranche of the settlement would come in the form of PG&E stock which, if approved, would turn over a 21% stake of the company to fire victims.