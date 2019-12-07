PHOTOS: Youth Climate Activists Protest Investment Giant BlackRock in San Francisco

Youth climate activists demonstrate in front of the offices of BlackRock in downtown San Francisco on Friday, Dec. 6. (Matthew Green/KQED)
Young climate activists and their allies demonstrated Friday morning outside the downtown San Francisco offices of global investment company BlackRock, accusing the firm of investing hundreds of millions of dollars in fossil fuel industries.
The action, one of many demonstrations in cities across the country, coincides with the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Spain.