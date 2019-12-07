PHOTOS: Youth Climate Activists Protest Investment Giant BlackRock in San Francisco
Search
X
Donate
News

PHOTOS: Youth Climate Activists Protest Investment Giant BlackRock in San Francisco

Mary Franklin HarvinMatthew Green
Youth climate activists demonstrate in front of the offices of BlackRock in downtown San Francisco on Friday, Dec. 6.  (Matthew Green/KQED)

Young climate activists and their allies demonstrated Friday morning outside the downtown San Francisco offices of global investment company BlackRock, accusing the firm of investing hundreds of millions of dollars in fossil fuel industries.

The action, one of many demonstrations in cities across the country, coincides with the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Spain.

Climate activists with the group Youth vs. Apocalypse demonstrate in front of BlackRock's San Francisco offices. (Matthew Green/KQED)

 

"For me to lead a chant and have a crowd of people respond is more than empowering," said Carrie Ramirez, 18, from San Francisco. "All we're doing right now is giving youth of color a voice, and we're mobilizing and uniting them. That's powerful." (Mary Harvin Franklin/KQED)

 

Dr. Janice Kirsch, who worked for much of her career as an oncologist at UCSF, said she has spent the last few years as a full-time climate activist. "We’re in a period of abrupt climate change." she said. "Anything that I do now will do more for people in the future than 100 careers in medicine. We’re faced with something that could lead to human extinction, let alone extinction of the natural world." (Matthew Green/KQED)

 

Students from El Camino High School in South San Francisco at Friday’s climate strike in downtown San Francisco. (Matthew Green/KQED)

 

As youth climate activists led the protest in front of BlackRock, older demonstrators blocked off Howard Street, drawing attention to the rally. (Matthew Green/KQED)

 

Physicians joined the climate rally in front of BlackRock, making the case that climate change is a public health emergency. (Matthew Green/KQED)

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.