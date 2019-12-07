Impeachment Update, "The Nancy Pelosi Way", Holidays and Family Stress

Democrats Press Ahead with Impeachment as Harris Ends Presidential Bid

On Thursday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House of Representatives would begin drafting articles of impeachment against President Trump. A day earlier, four constitutional law scholars testified before the House Judiciary Committee, with three of the experts testifying that the president had committed impeachable offenses in pressuring a foreign power to open an investigation into a political rival. Also this week, California Sen. Kamala Harris announced she was dropping out of the presidential race. Harris had gotten off to a strong start with an impressive performance at the first Democratic presidential debate in June. But since then, her campaign was marred by infighting and muddled messaging on key issues such as health care.

Guests:

Melanie Mason, political reporter, L.A. Times

Carla Marinucci, senior writer, Politico

“The Nancy Pelosi Way”

Democratic House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi is the most powerful woman in America. In January, she became speaker a second time after Democrats flipped control of the House and sent a record number of women to Congress. In recent weeks, Pelosi has championed House Democrats’ impeachment investigation of President Trump, and weathered personal attacks by the president and his allies while making a case for impeachment to a skeptical public. A new book by her daughter, Christine Pelosi, describes the political and negotiating skills that have made Speaker Pelosi such a formidable leader on Capitol Hill.

Guest:

Christine Pelosi, author, “The Nancy Pelosi Way”

‘Tis the Season for Venting

We’re well into the holiday season, a time of year when we gather with friends and family to enjoy good food and good times. But we’re not all alike. Family members come in all stripes, so how do we stay connected with those we love, despite political or religious differences?