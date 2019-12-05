San Francisco Takes on Controversial Housing Density Bill, Again

The fight over SB 50 has gone back and forth since its inception in 2018 as SB 827. The current bill is designed to increase housing by relaxing zoning and parking requirements near transit and job centers in major cities, essentially encouraging taller and denser development. It would also virtually eliminate single-family zoning in California by allowing up to four homes per lot.

And San Francisco supervisors are still not on board.

At a meeting on Thursday of the Government Audit and Oversight Committee, Supervisor Gordon Mar plans to reintroduce a resolution opposing SB 50 with amendments to clarify the kinds of changes he says would be needed earn San Francisco's support.

Mar said he would like the bill to allow San Francisco to plan for increased density with community input, rather than a state-mandated plan, and the ability to define “sensitive communities,” which are neighborhoods or areas that could experience displacement or gentrification brought on by new development. According to the bill, implementation of SB 50 would be delayed for five years for those so-called sensitive communities to figure out how to meet housing needs while protecting residents from displacement.

“Our position is that San Francisco and our communities here understand how best to define what communities are being impacted by displacement and gentrification pressures,” Mar said.

According to Sen. Wiener's office, the definition of “sensitive community” is still in flux, and they are still working with housing justice advocates and the Berkeley Urban Displacement project to develop the best map. Wiener expressed frustration over the supervisor’s decision to draft the resolution.

“For the last two years, we’ve worked with a broad array of stakeholders up and down the state ... and we have made significant revisions to the bill based on that feedback and we’re going to continue to do so. This has been a very transparent process,” Wiener said. “I invite the Board of Supervisors to engage with me on the bill, and Supervisor Mar to engage with me on the bill. But it doesn't have to just be a series of resolutions. It just doesn't accomplish anything.”

But it’s not just San Francisco officials who are raising concerns over the reintroduction of the bill. Local housing groups, some of whom are working with the supervisors, wrote an op-ed in the San Francisco Examiner arguing SB 50 could increase community displacement and inflate housing costs.

Norma Paz Garcia, policy director at the Mission Economic Development Agency, said she’s concerned the bill will create a new class of financial predators, who will wait until property becomes more profitable and then flip it.

“Where there is money, where there are homes, there is a potential for exploitation,” said Paz Garcia.

Some have also questioned why SB 50 doesn't require developers to build more affordable housing units.

"I think we need way more affordable housing than we're building," said San Francisco resident and educator Li Miao Lovett. "The affordable housing in SB 50 is an afterthought."

Wiener said the bill provides a framework to provide more affordable units, and allows cities and municipalities to be aggressive and mandate it, if they want to.

The resolution supervisors will consider Thursday asks for SB 50 to find a way for communities to recoup some of the foreseen windfall that real estate developers might earn because of the up-zoning.

Once the resolution and amendments are introduced, S.F. committee supervisors will vote on them next week before a final version is brought before the full Board of Supervisors by the end of the year.