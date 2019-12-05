A Local Professor's Day in the Hot Seat

One of four legal scholars testifying at Wednesday's impeachment hearing was Stanford professor Pamela Karlan, who said President Trump's actions "constituted an abuse of power."

The House Judiciary Committee hearing became much more than an academic look into removing a president who committed "high crimes and misdemeanors."

Karlan listed Trump's impeachable offenses during the hearing, and sparred with Republican committee members on several occasions.

Following the hearing, it seems that the conservative Twitterverse is more focused on the Stanford professor's wordplay involving the president's son, Barron, than on a president who sought foreign election interference (again).

It should be noted that there was plenty of other "Bay Area in the House" during the hearing, ranging from South Bay Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren to Republican Rep. Tom McClintock, who represents a good chunk of the Sierra foothills.