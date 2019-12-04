What Kamala Harris Stepping Downs Means for California
What Kamala Harris Stepping Downs Means for California

Lily Jamali
In case you missed it, California Senator Kamala Harris is giving up on her run for the Democratic presidential nomination. As recently as this summer, the money was pouring into her campaign after some impressive debate performances launched her into the top tier. But she hit a dry spell, and it didn't help that several insiders went to the New York Times and Politico to complain about mismanagement of the campaign which was run, among others, by Harris's sister.

