Republican Congressman Duncan Hunter of San Diego is expected to plead guilty to illegally using his campaign fund as a personal piggy bank. At first, he said the 60 criminal charges amounted to a "witch hunt." Then his wife was prepared to testify against him. Some of that campaign cash was allegedly spent on extramarital affairs.
The Political Implications of Rep. Duncan Hunter's Guilty Plea
