The Political Implications of Rep. Duncan Hunter's Guilty Plea

Scott Shafer
 (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Republican Congressman Duncan Hunter of San Diego is expected to plead guilty to illegally using his campaign fund as a personal piggy bank. At first, he said the 60 criminal charges amounted to a "witch hunt." Then his wife was prepared to testify against him. Some of that campaign cash was allegedly spent on extramarital affairs.

