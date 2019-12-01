Paradise's Dream Football Season Ends One Year After Fire

One year later, Paradise players were determined to finish what they started, completing an undefeated season and making it all the way to the Northern Section Division III championship game. But their season ended with a 20-7 loss to Sutter Union High School on a cold, rainy night.

"No one really knows how much they truly battled just to be at practice and to do what they did," head coach Rick Prinz said. "They lost everything they owned a year ago. They are all living in different places. And to pull it together like this and help our community come together is truly amazing."

Paradise High School has a football tradition, consistently fielding competitive teams. The school produced Jeff Maehl, a wide receiver who played for the University of Oregon in the 2011 BCS national championship game and later played for two NFL teams.

But it appeared the team might not have a 2019 season following the Camp Fire, the most devastating wildfire in California history. In January, Prinz had just 22 players left from what had been a 56-man roster. The school had relocated to an office building by an airport, and without a field to practice on, the team ran plays on a gravel lot.

But slowly, players began coming back. They included brothers Julian and Andrew Ontiveros. They moved to Redding after the fire, enrolling in a local school. But their mother, Erica Browe, said they were miserable and their grades suffered. Reluctantly, she agreed to let them return to Paradise and live with some friends so they could return to the school and play football.