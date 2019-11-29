Cost of Citizenship Would Rise 60% Under Trump Plan

The increase is one of a number of immigration-related fee hikes proposed. Others would charge asylum seekers for filing applications and work permits, and increase the cost of renewal for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, whose fate is currently being deliberated by the Supreme Court.

In a statement, Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, said the increases were needed to support an “overextended system” with a deficit of more than $1 billion, but local immigration advocates argue the shortfall could be funded in other ways. They say the additional cost of applying for citizenship would present significant barriers for low-income green card holders since the higher fee is equivalent to roughly two weeks of pay for California workers making minimum wage.

“This is part of a coordinated and concerted effort to manipulate the immigration system and the naturalization system so that it becomes a system that favors the wealthy,” says Melissa Rodgers​, director of programs at the San Francisco-based Immigrant Legal Resource Center. “It’s a vicious attack on vulnerable communities and it’s a vicious attack on communities of color who are going to be most affected by these changes.”

Rogers estimated that up to one-third of the roughly 9 million people now eligible for naturalization could be priced out by the proposal. A 2018 study from Stanford University’s Immigration Policy Lab concluded that the current $725 fee already prevents a “considerable share” of low-income immigrants from applying for citizenship. The study also found that application rates for eligible, financially insecure immigrants increased by more than 40% when they were given vouchers that covered the cost of applying.