Paradise Residents Unsure If Their Water Is Safe

Let's head to the Paradise now site of last year's Camp Fire the deadliest and most destructive in state history. In the year since much of the town burned, some residents have moved back but life is far from normal. Case in point: a year later, residents of Paradise are still confused about whether their water is safe.

Reporter: Molly Peterson

Homeowners In Fire Prone Areas Struggle To Hold Onto Their Insurance

Wet winter weather is a welcome development for millions of Californians living in areas vulnerable to wildfire. But while the rain and snow significantly reduces fire risk, homeowners are dealing with another struggle: holding onto their insurance. Insurers are going to great lengths to gauge that risk using predictive technology including satellites.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin