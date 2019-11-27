Nearly Two Years After Coyote Creek Floods, Lawsuit Drags On

Hawes alleges that both the water district and the city knew flooding along Coyote Creek was imminent days before it occurred and yet they didn’t do enough to prevent it.

“A lot of clients have lost some degree of confidence in their representatives, in the agencies whose job is to protect the welfare of the community protect the health of the community,” says Hawes.

Pedrizco, the San Jose homeowner, is part of the lawsuit. She remembers rushing to get sandbags that day, after her mother called her to say their neighborhood was flooding. But the sandbags were no match for the amount of water flowing out of the creek.

“The basement was totally full of water, about a foot-and-a-half of water,” says Pedrizco. “[It] was enough to ruin our home.”

Pedrizco lives in San Jose’s Olinder neighborhood, near Coyote Creek. She shares her single-family, one-bedroom home with six other family members. The house suffered severe flood damage, but they still live there — even though the foundation and walls have cracked in places and there’s mold in the basement.

“That’s the only place we can afford to live,” says Pedrizco. “So whether it is safe or not, we're there.”

Pedrizco estimates she’ll need at least $60,000 to fix the foundation and thousands more to fix the rest of the house.

Some flood victims, including some of those suing, received financial assistance from the city through Catholic Charities of Santa Clara or through individual donors. But Pedrizco says she hasn’t seen a penny of help from the city.

“I get really upset,” says Pedrizco. “The city has presented themselves somehow to say ‘Oh yeah we help flood victims,’ but they haven't.”

However, the lawyer, Hawes, says the settlement with the other flood victims, even for smaller amounts, is a step in the right direction. “It's a good sign that the water district is willing to start making some reparations for harm done,” says Hawes.

In addition to compensation for flood damages, Pedrizco and the others in the lawsuit say they want accountability from the city and the water district, and they want to know a similar situation will not happen again.

Valley Water and San Jose declined to comment on the ongoing lawsuit.

San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo has publicly apologized for the city’s emergency response. Since 2017, the city adopted a joint emergency action plan with the water district to improve flood response. Valley Water has repaired levees and is in the planning stages of a Coyote Creek flood protection project. The water district began holding regular public meetings to discuss the project this month.

But Pedrizco says she feels like the city and the water district are dragging their feet to compensate those suing.

“They don’t have to create more obstacles for us. We already live in the flooded home,” says Pedrizco. “We are continually suffering.”

A mediator was brought in this summer to help resolve the lawsuit from Pedrizco and the 150 other households. Attorney Hawes says if nothing comes from the mediation sessions, the case could go to trial in early 2021.