Sacramento Mayor Supports Drastic Measures To Reduce Homelessness
4 min
Bianca Taylor
 (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

California is facing a major housing crisis. New shelters and apartments aren't being built fast enough. Sacramento mayor Darrell Steinberg is the co-chair of Governor Newsom's Commission on Homelessness. In recent months Steinberg has emerged at the most vocal supporter of what many call a right to shelter, which forces local governments to create more shelters and housing for the homeless or face penalties.

