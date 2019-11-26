Judge Rules Again Against Opponents of Embarcadero Navigation Center, Allowing Construction to Continue

The group, Safe Embarcadero for All, filed suit in July against San Francisco and the State Lands Commission, alleging that the city was required under the state's public trust law to first obtain approval from the commission before beginning construction. The plaintiffs also argued that word of the project had led to a crime increase in the neighborhood.

In September, Superior Court Judge Ethan Schulman denied the group's request for a stay and temporary restraining order. But he left open the possibility that the city had failed to get the necessary approval from the State Lands Commission for the development, prompting the group to file another legal motion in October.

In his latest ruling, however, Schulman decisively rejected that premise, concluding that the state Legislature had previously lifted restrictions on the Embarcadero lot and approval by the State Lands Commission was therefore no longer required.

"For months, opponents of providing needed shelter and services to homeless San Franciscans have tried to stop this project," City Attorney Dennis Herrera said in a statement on Monday. "They haven’t succeeded and now the court has confirmed that their claims are without merit. ... We’ve said from the beginning that this project has undergone all of the required review and all appropriate laws were followed. We’re pleased that the court agrees."

Peter Prows, the group’s attorney, said he and his clients were disappointed by the ruling and would evaluate further legal options.

The navigation center, which would be the city's largest, elicited a succession of heated and sometimes vitriolic community meetings attended by staunch advocates for and against the plan. The strongest pushback has come from residents of the South Beach, Rincon Hill and Mission Bay neighborhoods, raising concerns that the facility would transform the tourist-heavy neighborhood into a dirty, crime-ridden area and significantly reduce property values.

The San Francisco Port Commission in late April approved leasing the lot to the city to build the center, which is intended to provide a range of round-the-clock supportive housing and rehabilitative services to the homeless.

The facility, located at the end of Bryant Street, is a critical part of Breed's campaign pledge to open 1,000 new shelter beds by the end of 2020.

San Francisco opened its first navigation center in 2015 and currently operates six throughout the city. Unlike traditional shelters, the centers allow occupants to bring their pets and don't require them to leave in the morning.