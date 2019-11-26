Judge Rules Again Against Opponents of Embarcadero Navigation Center, Allowing Construction to Continue
Search
X
Donate
News

Judge Rules Again Against Opponents of Embarcadero Navigation Center, Allowing Construction to Continue

Matthew Green
The proposed site for the city's controversial new navigation center for the homeless, on San Francisco's Embarcadero. (Courtesy of SFGov)

A San Francisco County Superior Court judge on Monday issued a ruling denying what appears to be the last remaining claim in a lawsuit challenging construction of a fiercely contested multi-service homeless shelter on the Embarcadero.

The court’s decision clears the way for the SAFE Navigation Center, located on a 2.3-acre South Beach lot, to open by the end of the year, the mayor's office said.

"With these legal challenges put to rest, we can focus on what really matters — helping people get off the streets and into shelter and care," Mayor London Breed said in a statement. "We’ll keep moving forward to get the SAFE Navigation Center open by the end of this year so that we can help hundreds of people access the services they need. I’m committed to continuing on our progress so that we can open 1,000 new shelter beds by the end of next year."

The city broke ground on the 200-bed facility on Seawall Lot 330 in August, and hopes to open it by the end of December, despite a succession of legal efforts by a group of local residents to halt construction.

The Navigation Center
Loading

The group, Safe Embarcadero for All, filed suit in July against San Francisco and the State Lands Commission, alleging that the city was required under the state's public trust law to first obtain approval from the commission before beginning construction. The plaintiffs also argued that word of the project had led to a crime increase in the neighborhood.

In September, Superior Court Judge Ethan Schulman denied the group's request for a stay and temporary restraining order. But he left open the possibility that the city had failed to get the necessary approval from the State Lands Commission for the development, prompting the group to file another legal motion in October.

In his latest ruling, however, Schulman decisively rejected that premise, concluding that the state Legislature had previously lifted restrictions on the Embarcadero lot and approval by the State Lands Commission was therefore no longer required.

"For months, opponents of providing needed shelter and services to homeless San Franciscans have tried to stop this project," City Attorney Dennis Herrera said in a statement on Monday. "They haven’t succeeded and now the court has confirmed that their claims are without merit. ... We’ve said from the beginning that this project has undergone all of the required review and all appropriate laws were followed. We’re pleased that the court agrees."

Peter Prows, the group’s attorney, said he and his clients were disappointed by the ruling and would evaluate further legal options.

The navigation center, which would be the city's largest, elicited a succession of heated and sometimes vitriolic community meetings attended by staunch advocates for and against the plan. The strongest pushback has come from residents of the South Beach, Rincon Hill and Mission Bay neighborhoods, raising concerns that the facility would transform the tourist-heavy neighborhood into a dirty, crime-ridden area and significantly reduce property values.

The San Francisco Port Commission in late April approved leasing the lot to the city to build the center, which is intended to provide a range of round-the-clock supportive housing and rehabilitative services to the homeless.

The facility, located at the end of Bryant Street, is a critical part of Breed's campaign pledge to open 1,000 new shelter beds by the end of 2020.

San Francisco opened its first navigation center in 2015 and currently operates six throughout the city. Unlike traditional shelters, the centers allow occupants to bring their pets and don't require them to leave in the morning.

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.