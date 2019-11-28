KQED Staff Share Their Thanksgiving Traditions

KQED's staff shared their unique Thanksgiving dinner dishes and traditions. Here are some of their responses:

"We birthed a new tradition recently: Fried turkey! I always worry that this will be the year we call 911... But the bird comes out so good — we’re never going back! Our neighbors fry too, so we coordinate, share oil & propane in the driveway we share."—Raquel Maria Dillon, KQED News Reporter

"Rojo, rajas and dulce tamales galore. No turkey because we don’t like washing dishes that much."—Vianey Alderete Contreras, KQED News Interactive Producer

"Enchiladas Norteñas, frijoles de la olla, chile con queso (rajas!), chile colorado plus a turkey, stuffing, green beans and mashed potatoes.

Pro-tip: mix your rajas with your mashed potatoes on your plate for full diaspora experience at every holiday meal."—Lina Blanco, KQED Arts Digital and Social Strategy