One way to discover more about your coworkers, friends and community is to talk about how we celebrate Thanksgiving at home.
KQED Staff Share Their Thanksgiving Traditions
KQED's staff shared their unique Thanksgiving dinner dishes and traditions. Here are some of their responses:
"We birthed a new tradition recently: Fried turkey! I always worry that this will be the year we call 911... But the bird comes out so good — we’re never going back! Our neighbors fry too, so we coordinate, share oil & propane in the driveway we share."—Raquel Maria Dillon, KQED News Reporter
"Rojo, rajas and dulce tamales galore. No turkey because we don’t like washing dishes that much."—Vianey Alderete Contreras, KQED News Interactive Producer
"Enchiladas Norteñas, frijoles de la olla, chile con queso (rajas!), chile colorado plus a turkey, stuffing, green beans and mashed potatoes.
Pro-tip: mix your rajas with your mashed potatoes on your plate for full diaspora experience at every holiday meal."—Lina Blanco, KQED Arts Digital and Social Strategy
"It’s all about making tamales to the Twilight Zone marathon, with the leftover turkey."—Beth Huizenga, KQED Announcer, Operator
"My dad makes 'Turkey Calls' to everyone we've ever known. Yes, he calls.. and gobbles. No words." —Jill Bromenschenkel, KQED Education Social Media Specialist
"My brothers and I made lumpia with our mom growing up! It was hella time-consuming to roll all of them, but dang , when you fry those things up... SO WORTH IT." —Tiffany Camhi, KQED News Host, Reporter
"I mooch off my friends and their family since my fam doesn't do Thanksgiving."—Julie Chang, KQED News Reporter
"Ooo Ghormeh Sabzi, Tah Dig rice, Dolma, Luleh Kabob and all the Iranian goodies sit alongside the turkey at my family’s table." —Chris Cox, KQED Social Media Associate
"My dad makes Filipino food and my mom cooks up the Thanksgiving classics. Here’s my dad rolling lumpia last year."—Audrey Garces, KQED News Interactive Producer
"Canned cranberry jelly and making vegetarian stuffing in trash bags. (Don’t ask!)" —Ethan Lindsey, KQED News Executive Editor
Tell us about your traditions here:
