About Those Empty Houses . . .

Mark Fiore

With thousands of vacant privately owned parcels in Oakland and thousands of homeless people living on the streets, two homeless mothers with "Moms 4 Housing" have taken over a vacant house in West Oakland.

We all know that homelessness has many causes, but it boggles the mind to think of houses just sitting vacant while real estate speculators await a fatter profit.

If I were homeless, I'd be tempted to take over one of those empty houses, too, while a distant corporation gambled on rising real estate values.

