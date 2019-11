According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, over 900 private emails were reviewed and the vast majority concerned issues of race or immigration.

According to their review, Miller pushes source material to Breitbart that includes "a 'white genocide'-themed novel, xenophobic conspiracy theories and eugenics-era immigration laws that Adolf Hitler lauded in Mein Kampf."

"Hatewatch was unable to find any examples of Miller writing sympathetically or even in neutral tones about any person who is nonwhite or foreign-born," wrote the Southern Poverty Law Center in their analysis.

Although the emails are from 2015 and 2016, Miller went on to become a senior adviser to President Trump and is often considered the architect of many of the administration's immigration policies.

It was those policies — from the travel ban to the separation of children from their parents at the border — that the community leaders in the South Bay specifically called out.