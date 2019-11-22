'We Need the Food That We Lost.' Low-Income Families Still Reeling From Blackouts

Plus, Rios had missed eight days of work due to the outages. Her husband lost four days of work because of the smoke from the Kincade Fire 40 miles north, which may have been sparked by PG&E equipment, despite the planned outages. Rios has relied heavily on food bank distributions to feed her family since.

That day at the El Verano Elementary School, nearly 250 families lined up to replace the food they had lost, filling boxes with potatoes, onions, milk, cheese, eggs and bread trucked in by the Redwood Empire Food Bank.

“They’ve lost all of the foods in their homes because our families can’t afford to buy generators to keep their refrigerators running all night,” said Maite Iturre, the school’s principal. “You end up with some pretty serious situations that are hard for people to recover from.”

Iturre said that 86% of students receive free or reduced-price breakfast and lunch at the school but the meals were not available during the outages because the school was closed.

“The impact it has with people who are disenfranchised or marginalized to begin with is much greater than (for) families who are like, ‘Oh, ok well I’m going to go to Tahoe for the weekend,’” Iturre said. “These people aren’t going to Tahoe.”

Despite Sonoma’s reputation as a luxe destination for well-to-do wine-lovers, nearly one in three county residents, or about 60,000 households, couldn’t afford three healthy meals a day last year, according to county estimates.

But only about 16,000 households receive food stamps. That means that Sonoma County’s main tool for fighting hunger caused by the outages — providing replacement benefits to families on food stamps who had to throw away food — only goes so far. Over 3,000 county residents have claimed replacement food stamps to date.

Statewide, more than 49,000 households received an automatic replacement of food stamp benefits after PG&E’s Oct. 9 outage, amounting to $5,730,774. Counties are continuing to accept requests for replacement food stamp benefits from households affected by later outages.

Oscar Chavez, Sonoma County Assistant Director of Human Services, lost everything in his own refrigerator during the outages. His wife and four sons drove five hours south to stay with family in Bakersfield, while he stayed to work the county evacuation shelters for the Kincade Fire. He bought most of his meals at restaurants and invested in a generator to keep warm at night.

But he knows that many Sonoma families couldn’t afford those surprise expenses. Chavez said he was particularly worried about undocumented families who often don’t qualify for or are reluctant to access safety net benefits and disaster relief.

“I think this is perhaps a new reality for us, the potential of power shut offs with greater frequency, so I think we’ll want to really think about how we can provide additional safeguards or supports for vulnerable populations,” Chavez said. “We have a lot to learn, this is new territory for us.”

Food banks hit hard, too

In response to the strains of the outages and other emergencies, the California Association of Food Banks has requested a one-time state investment of $32 million to fund backup power and emergency supply for food banks, said Cheyne.

Redwood Empire Food Bank distributed about 300,000 pounds of food to 25,000 people affected by the fire and outages across Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino Counties as of Nov. 8. The San Diego Food Bank distributed $50,000 in cash cards to affected families. In Shasta County, the food bank saw a 34% spike in food demand in October.

In Humboldt County, the Food for People food bank lost power twice last month for a total of four days, said Executive Director Anne Holcomb. It serves about 10% of the roughly 136,000 residents of Humboldt County, where one in five people live in poverty.

With almost no advance notice before the first 24-hour outage on Oct. 9, the food bank was able to load most perishables into refrigerated trucks, but had to throw out 60 pounds of meat and nearly 3,000 eggs, Holcomb said. That first round of outages, though shorter, led to the largest losses, because many of the county’s poorest residents had just done a big food shop after receiving their food stamps or social security checks on the first of the month.