Unraveling President Trump's Defense

Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, said that multiple top Trump administration officials knew about the "quid pro quo" with Ukraine.

In Wednesday's public impeachment hearing, Sondland roped Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vice President Mike Pence into the mix (among others), saying, "everyone was in the loop."

President Trump is desperately trying to distance himself from Sondland, even though the ambassador kicked in $1 million to Trump's inauguration.

I bet Sondland wishes he had never made that donation as well.

Meanwhile, Bay Area lawmakers continue to take a highly visible role in the impeachment hearings.