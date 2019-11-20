WATCH: Sondland Says Top Trump Officials Knew of Push for Ukraine Investigations

Republicans also reiterated their arguments that, despite Sondland's assertion, there was no quid pro quo, since no investigation of the Bidens was initiated, the two presidents met at the UN in September, and the U.S. military assistance was eventually released.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Sondland "they get the call, they get the meeting, they get the money. It's not two plus two, it's oh for three," referring to Sondland's previous testimony that he added up two plus two to conclude Trump was holding up the military aid in exchange for the investigations.

Sondland previously told House investigators that he delivered a key message to a Ukrainian official this year: Trump would not unfreeze more than $390 million in assistance for Ukraine unless Ukraine made a public statement committing to investigations Trump believed might help him in the 2020 election.

That revelation was included in a three-page addendum filed this month to the first deposition Sondland gave in the earlier, closed-door chapter in the Ukraine affair.

Initially the ambassador didn't discuss that episode, which took place Sept. 1 in Warsaw, Poland. But the testimony of others, Sondland said, "refreshed" his recollection and, accordingly, he amended his testimony.

Indispensable man

The encounter in Poland is one of a number of episodes in the Ukraine affair in which Sondland was a central figure.

Another was a July 10 meeting at the White House at which a Ukrainian delegation pressed for a meeting between Zelenskiy and Trump. Then-national security adviser John Bolton was cool to the idea, witnesses have said. He declined to commit. But, according to others, Sondland said that he already had an agreement with acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney for a meeting with Trump — if the Ukrainians agreed to investigations.

Bolton and the national security professionals within the White House staff objected not only to having been boxed out of the shadow channel to Ukraine but also to the merits of Trump's strategy.

Sondland also is one of the actors in the drama who can speak directly about what he heard from Trump.

Witnesses have said that Sondland talked frequently with Trump by phone — even though that went outside the normal policy process — and the ambassador even dialed up the president on his mobile phone from a restaurant table this summer in Kyiv.

Sondland was following up after the previous day's phone call between Trump and Zelenskiy. Another witness has told House investigators that he overheard Trump ask Sondland about the investigations he wanted.

Zelenskiy would conduct them, Sondland said, according to foreign service officer David Holmes, who was at the table across from Sondland. Holmes, who is posted to U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, is scheduled to appear at Thursday's impeachment hearing.

The afternoon panel

Cooper, in her opening statement, said she became aware of the hold on the military assistance in July. She said she heard in a series of meetings that Trump had directed the OMB to hold the funds "because of his concerns about corruption in Ukraine." She acknowledged, however, that she did not hear of this directly from the president.

Cooper testified Wednesday evening along with Hale, undersecretary of state for political affairs at the State Department.

Hale said Wednesday he learned the funds were being held during a July 26 meeting.

"We were told in that meeting by the OMB representative that they were objecting to proceeding with the assistance because the president had so directed through his acting chief of staff," Hale said.

He previously said he had been beyond the periphery of many of the events in the story. For example, he said he was surprised to read the White House's account of the July 25 phone call in which Trump asked Zelenskiy for a "favor."

"It did surprise me," Hale said. "I didn't know any of that was happening."