Impeachment Hearings Remind High Schoolers of ... High School (or Worse)

"Isn't it already unconstitutional to do your own private investigation on a political person you’re going against, much less threaten an entire country if they don't do it?" Lucas Eichelberger asked as several of his peers nodded in agreement.

From across the room, John Kelley disagreed.

"He's talking about other members of American government in this phone call, [but] he's not directly putting America in danger. He's actually reinforcing bonds between the two countries."

A handful of students narrowed their eyes skeptically.

"If Russia is our enemy and Ukraine is where we need to strengthen our allies and our bonds, then [Trump's] doing what kind of needs to be done, in his own way," Kelley added.

Bailey had tasked students with finding supporting arguments for both sides of a fiery saga that's enthralled and confused scores of adults across the country. It was the beginning of the second week of the congressional impeachment inquiry, and Bailey's class had already watched some of the previous week's hearings, including key segments of testimony from William B. Taylor Jr., the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, George P. Kent, a senior State Department official in charge of Ukraine policy and Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

Each student held a packet of documents, including the transcript of President Trump's call with Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine.

"I don’t know if it jeopardizes national security or not. It just still is wrong," said Alex George. "He’s taking his power as the president. He’s using leverage that he has to get dirt on a candidate that’s he’s going to go against."

The lesson, Bailey explained, was a "structured academic controversy," where students are given information and asked to argue both sides. They then discuss what they really believe and attempt to arrive at some kind of consensus.

Bailey later noted the obvious: The Bay Area, and Oakland in particular, is an unusually liberal place, and most of her students likely come from politically progressive households.

"I just want them to be able to consider why so many people might believe the opposite, so that they're not surprised by the potential outcome, or so they just have a better sense of the political landscape that they're going into," she said.

Like many students in the class, Erica Rogers had an easier time supporting an argument for impeachment, although she was confident the Senate would never actually vote to remove Trump from office.

"I do think that he did jeopardize national security," she said, referencing the administration's ouster of Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. "It's like, if you can target someone that's a higher-up in the government, you can target anyone that's a citizen. So it’s just very scary to have that much power and be abusing it."

Josselin Lopez agreed wholeheartedly. "At the end of the day, his intentions were to gain for his political race," she stated, looking frustrated.

"I don't know if this is even going to go anywhere,” she added. "At this point, it's not even a fight of whether the president should be impeached or not. It's a fight, like, if Democrats or Republicans are better."

Lopez admitted she was confused by some of the impeachment proceedings, because she didn't know many of the people who were testifying or asking questions.

"At times I had no idea what they were talking about," she said. "Other times it was easier to understand them. Like, I kind of had to watch it all over again or do some research to actually understand what was happening."

Bailey said that the class seemed generally engaged in watching the hearings, but were especially interested in certain bombshell moments, like when Yovanovitch was informed, in the middle of her testimony, that Trump was simultaneously attacking her on Twitter.

"We could all watch her face fall on camera," Bailey said. "I think that helped to really sink home this idea that it's dangerous for somebody in power, particularly, to target somebody on social media."

She was also heartened by her students’ reactions to some of the more combative exchanges during the proceedings.

"They kept talking about how passive-aggressive it was," she said. "They were kind of offended a little bit by that. They don’t even like when they hear other kids in class talk to people that way."

She added, "They're just surprised to see [people in power] acting badly, in a way that they'd be chided for in school."