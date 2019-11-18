Records released under a new police transparency law show, even when cops kill or badly hurt someone, there is no requirement that police departments investigate whether officers broke any rules about how, when and why they can use deadly force. KQED and the Mercury News analyzed records from 122 departments across the state and found 1 in 10 agencies failed to review deadly force incidents. A warning: this story contains disturbing material.
Revealing the Univestigated
5 min
(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Sponsored
News
Stay in touch. Sign up for our daily newsletter.