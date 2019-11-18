Special Election to Replace Katie Hill Could Bring Big Voter Turnout
Kathryn Barnes, KCRW
 (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The state Democrats held their annual convention in Long Beach. The weekend featured a forum of presidential hopefuls, and a surprise appearance by former Rep. Katie Hill, who abruptly stepped down from Congress this month.

On Friday, Governor Newsom announced the special election to replace her will also take place on March 3. Again, that's the same day voters head to the polls for the presidential primary. As KCRW’s Kathryn Barnes reports, that could mean a big turnout in a competitive district.

