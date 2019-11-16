Preying on Female Prisoners

Internal records released to KQED reveal numerous cases of correctional officers in California sexually abusing female prisoners.

There are nearly 5,000 women incarcerated in the state's prison system and surprisingly, only about a third of the guards in those prisons are women themselves.

Inmate advocates recommend that the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation hire only female guards for areas where women in custody change, bathe and sleep.

Stopping sexual harassment and assault in prisons is obviously going to take a lot more than that, but it's a start.