Students Mourn after High School Shooting in Santa Clarita
1 min
Bianca Taylor
 ( Mario Tama/Getty Images)

It took just 16 seconds for a student to shoot five classmates and then himself at a high school in Santa Clarita yesterday morning. Two children, ages 14 and 16, were killed. Three others are in the hospital. The 16-year-old shooter then turned the gun on himself in the quad at Saugus High School. His motive is unknown. Last night at a park in Santa Clarita, crowds of people showed up to a vigil.

