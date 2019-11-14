Pelosi: Impeachment Inquiry Has Yielded Evidence Trump Engaged In Bribery

Multiple witnesses have alleged that the president leveraged U.S. foreign policy — a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart and security assistance funds appropriated by Congress — for investigations that could benefit him politically.

Pelosi's comments come the day after U.S. diplomats William Taylor and George Kent testified in the first public impeachment hearing held by the House Intelligence Committee. Pelosi argued that their "devastating testimony corroborated evidence of bribery."

Pressed by reporters on her use of that term, Pelosi cited the Constitution.

"Bribery, and that is in the Constitution, attached to the impeachment proceedings. The bribe is to grant or withhold military assistance in return for a public statement of a fake investigation into the elections. That's bribery."