Marin Woman Dies of Vaping-Related Illness in First Recorded Bay Area Fatality Linked to E-Cigarettes

Although the specific products or compounds that cause lung injury after use of e-cigarettes are still unknown, the CDC said that vitamin E acetate may be a contributor in some cases.

Oil-based vitamin E is sometimes added to vaping liquids, especially those containing the psychoactive cannabis compound THC, but many confirmed cases of lung injury have not been tied to THC, county officials said.

There are several thousand formulations of vaping liquids, many of which have not been tested for safety, according to the county.

Symptoms of e-cigarette and vaping-associated lung injury, (EVALI) can include shortness of breath, coughing or chest pain often accompanied by nausea, fever, vomiting or diarrhea. Anyone experiencing these symptoms after using e-cigarettes should seek prompt medical attention, health officials said.

"The message is simple: it's not safe to vape," Willis said. "Until we have a better understanding of the cause of this outbreak, it's best to avoid these products entirely."

This article includes reporting from Bay City News' James Lanaras.