Marin Woman Dies of Vaping-Related Illness in First Recorded Bay Area Fatality Linked to E-Cigarettes
Marin Woman Dies of Vaping-Related Illness in First Recorded Bay Area Fatality Linked to E-Cigarettes

Matthew Green
A man exhaling smoke from an e-cigarette. (Eva Hambach/AFP/Getty Images)

A previously healthy Marin County woman in her 40s who started vaping six months ago has died, county officials announced Wednesday.

"With sadness, we report that there has been a death in our community suspected to be caused by severe lung injury associated with vaping," said Dr. Matt Willis, a public health officer with Marin Health and Human Services, in a news release.

Her death marks the fourth vaping-related fatality in California since July, and the 40th recorded nationally by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency has also documented over 2,000 suspected cases nationwide of lung damage associated with e-cigarettes in the growing epidemic.

County public health officials said they are working with the CDC and the California Department of Public Health to obtain test samples of the vaping liquid the woman used and determine what specifically may have contributed to her death.

Marin Health and Human Services issued a warning in September recommending that residents cease e-cigarette use and vaping until the cause of the outbreak is discovered. Numerous cities in Marin County also banned the sale of flavored tobacco beginning in January 2020.

Although the specific products or compounds that cause lung injury after use of e-cigarettes are still unknown, the CDC said that vitamin E acetate may be a contributor in some cases.

Oil-based vitamin E is sometimes added to vaping liquids, especially those containing the psychoactive cannabis compound THC, but many confirmed cases of lung injury have not been tied to THC, county officials said.

There are several thousand formulations of vaping liquids, many of which have not been tested for safety, according to the county.

Symptoms of e-cigarette and vaping-associated lung injury, (EVALI) can include shortness of breath, coughing or chest pain often accompanied by nausea, fever, vomiting or diarrhea. Anyone experiencing these symptoms after using e-cigarettes should seek prompt medical attention, health officials said.

"The message is simple: it's not safe to vape," Willis said. "Until we have a better understanding of the cause of this outbreak, it's best to avoid these products entirely."

This article includes reporting from Bay City News' James Lanaras.

