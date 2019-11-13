Marin Woman Dies of Vaping-Related Illness in First Recorded Bay Area Fatality Linked to E-Cigarettes

A previously healthy Marin County woman in her 40s who started vaping six months ago has died, county officials announced Wednesday.
"With sadness, we report that there has been a death in our community suspected to be caused by severe lung injury associated with vaping," said Dr. Matt Willis, a public health officer with Marin Health and Human Services, in a news release.
Her death marks the fourth vaping-related fatality in California since July, and the 40th recorded nationally by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency has also documented over 2,000 suspected cases nationwide of lung damage associated with e-cigarettes in the growing epidemic.