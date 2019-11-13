WATCH LIVE: House Holds First Open Hearing in Trump Impeachment Inquiry

Republicans argue this shows there was no inappropriate exchange and say the impeachment process has been a "sham." Plus the case is based on hearsay, they argue and — for some supporters — Trump's actions were legitimate or, at very least, not impeachable.

Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., also said Democrats have lost all credibility following the Russia imbroglio and called their impeachment inquiry a "carefully orchestrated media smear campaign."

No, Democrats argue — they say that Trump has so abused his office that Congress has no choice but to reach for one of its rarest and most serious remedies — impeachment.

"If this is not impeachable conduct, what is?" asked Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

Democrats have scheduled another hearing for Friday with former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Maria Yovanovitch and three more hearings next week with a variety of witnesses.

The witnesses

For Wednesday's hearing, Schiff called two diplomats, George Kent and William Taylor, to tell their stories. They've already spoken to investigators in the closed depositions, and their earlier testimony is available in full for anyone to read

Now Democrats want the witnesses to tell their stories to the nation on TV.

Kent is the senior State Department supervisor whose responsibility includes policy for Eastern Europe — except he was told to "keep his head down," he says, and "keep a low profile" on Ukraine because the White House had hand-picked "three amigos" to take that portfolio.

Taylor is the acting boss of the U.S. diplomatic mission in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. He told investigators that he learned about Trump's desire for investigations from other diplomats and couldn't explain to Ukrainians why their military assistance had been withheld.

Kent and Taylor opposed Trump's policy, in part because it was run by Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani — not someone within the foreign policy establishment — and in part because they thought it was bad on its merits.

Ukraine is a strategic partner of the U.S. resisting aggression by an adversary, in Russia. Trump's freeze in assistance raised doubt about America's commitment in Eastern Europe, foreign policy and national security witnesses have told Congress.

Trump's allies

Nunes is leading the defense for the president on Wednesday.

First, Republicans argue, the case is hearsay because neither Taylor nor Kent nor others from whom Congress has heard spoke directly with Trump and can say what his intentions were.

Moreover, corruption is endemic in Ukraine and that is a solid basis upon which the White House may act, Republicans argued in a policy memo circulated on Tuesday.

Other defenders who won't be in the hearing room on Wednesday have offered other analyses: Trump's administration was too incompetent to actually execute a quid pro quo with Zelenskiy and ineptitude shouldn't be impeachable.

Another defense is that Trump's invitation for foreign interference in the 2020 race might have been inappropriate, as Ohio's Republican Sen. Rob Portman argued, but it isn't impeachable.

