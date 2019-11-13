SF Mayor Breed, Supervisors Agree on Plan to Overhaul City's Mental Health Program

Under the new deal, both sides are pulling their respective measures from the ballot, avoiding what promised to be a long, costly fight in the coming months. Instead, the new plan — still called Mental Health SF — is now being introduced as legislation to the Board of Supervisors.

"People didn’t want to see competing ballot measures — a bunch of politics that actually would’ve delayed the solution," Haney said on Tuesday. "What we've put forward here with Mental Health SF is the vision and the framework and the accountability structure to have a system that actually works, because the one we have right now is disjointed, disconnected and is failing our city."

The agreement incorporates Breed's original demand to prioritize treatment for the city's most vulnerable population. But it also retains Ronen and Haney's push to create an Office of Private Insurance Accountability to make sure residents with mental health needs, including those with insurance, receive adequate care.

The new program would also include a 24-hour drop-in center with access to psychiatrists and medication for anyone who needs it, regardless of insurance status.

"I am so excited for the future of mental health in San Francisco because I know this is the right way to do it," Breed said. "We have to start looking at mental health in a whole other way than we did in the past. What happens when someone is a schizophrenic? What happens when someone develops dementia or all these other things? What are we doing to make sure we are helping these people and meeting them where they are?"