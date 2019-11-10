Instagram Will Hide 'Likes' to 'Depressurize' the Platform for Young People

His comments were made during Wired 25, a symposium that features conversations with leaders from science, technology and entertainment.

Mosseri said the platform will not impact "the whole U.S. at once" but is intended to "depressurize" the platform, particularly for younger users.

"It's about young people," Mosseri said. "The idea is to try to 'depressurize' Instagram, make it less of a competition and give people more space to focus on connecting with people that they love, things that inspire them."

Mosseri did not outline specifics about when or how long Instagram's pilot program would last. But it comes months after the company tested hiding likes in several other countries including Australia, Canada, Ireland and Japan.

In a tweet, Mosseri said he welcomes the feedback on the experiment from U.S. users.

"Heads up! We've been testing making likes private on Instagram in a number of countries this year. We're expanding those tests to include a small portion of people in the US next week. Looking forward to the feedback!"