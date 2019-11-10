Instagram Will Hide 'Likes' to 'Depressurize' the Platform for Young People

Like seriously, if you post something to the 'gram and not one of your followers hits "like," is it even worth sharing?
Beginning next week, some U.S. users of Instagram will be able to test this theory as the social media platform will begin hiding the "likes" counter that appears underneath a posted photo or video.
"Right now, we're testing making like counts private, so you'll be able to see how many people liked a given photo of yours or a video of yours, but no one else will," Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram announced Friday.