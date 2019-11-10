Reformer Chesa Boudin Defeats Suzy Loftus in Race for S.F. D.A.

In a razor close election, Chesa Boudin, a deputy public defender promising an emphasis on reform over incarceration, has defeated Interim District Attorney Suzy Loftus in the race to be San Francisco's next district attorney.

After an additional 14,000 ballots were tallied today, the San Francisco Department of Elections gave Boudin a lead of 2,439 votes over Loftus, up from 156 votes yesterday. With just 1,200 ballots remaining, Loftus conceded via Twitter.

"I didn't win the race -- but we won the support of so many San Franciscans who are demanding that our city work more effectively together to build safety," Loftus tweeted. "Congratulations to Chesa Boudin. I will work to ensure a smooth and immediate transition."

Boudin did not immediately return a request for comment.

Under the city's ranked-choice voting system, the second- and third-place votes from the lower-place finishers — Alameda County Deputy District Attorney Nancy Tung and Deputy Attorney General Leif Dautch — are redistributed to the top two candidates.

With Boudin prevailing, it sends a stunning rebuke to the city's establishment that endorsed Loftus, including Mayor London Breed who appointed Loftus interim D.A. just weeks before the election, as well as U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

In the city's District 5 supervisorial race, challenger Dean Preston declared victory over incumbent Supervisor Vallie Brown as his margin grew to 170 after today's update.

"Today is a victory for all San Franciscans seeking bolder answers for the challenges our city faces,” said Preston in a press statement. “This was a hard-fought election and I am so grateful for the long hours of volunteer effort and grassroots, community support that brought our campaign across the finish line. But now the campaign is over, and I am ready and eager to begin serving our city as soon as possible."

Brown was appointed to the seat by Mayor Breed, who easily won reelection Tuesday, but the loss Brown's vote at the Board of Supervisors could further stymie her agenda at a body where the more centrist mayor has struggled to get a six-vote majority.

The race between Loftus, a former prosecutor and police commissioner who most recently worked as legal counsel to San Francisco County Sheriff Vicki Hennessy, and Boudin, a progressive, attracted national attention.

The San Francisco Police Officers Association (POA) on Wednesday sent a sharply worded letter to Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer, who led chants of "Fuck the POA" at the election night party for Boudin. Supervisors Hillary Ronen and Matt Haney, along with other members of the city's progressive community watched and showed no sign of disapproval at the chants. Boudin was not present at the time.

The POA spent $650,000 on campaign ads attacking Boudin and has a long history of animosity toward the city's liberal leadership.