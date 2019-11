California is earthquake country, but so is the planet Mars. We know that now because of a seismometer recently placed on the surface of the Red Planet by NASA's Insight lander. It's detected dozens of Martian temblors and has even recorded what they sound like. Host Saul Gonzalez talked about "Mars-quakes" with Bruce Barendt, the Chief Investigator on the InSight mission to learn more.

Guest: Bruce Barendt, InSight