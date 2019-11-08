25 Years After Proposition 187
25 Years After Proposition 187

2 min
Alyssa Jeong Perry, KPCC
 (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

25 years ago today, California voters approved Proposition 187, a ballot measure that tried to bar immigrants without legal status from using public services, like health care and education. Public health care providers were to report patients suspected to be in the country illegally to immigration officials. Prop 187 was ruled unconstitutional and never implemented. But it was blamed for the death of one sick boy -- a tragedy that still resonates today.

