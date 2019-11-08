25 years ago today, California voters approved Proposition 187, a ballot measure that tried to bar immigrants without legal status from using public services, like health care and education. Public health care providers were to report patients suspected to be in the country illegally to immigration officials. Prop 187 was ruled unconstitutional and never implemented. But it was blamed for the death of one sick boy -- a tragedy that still resonates today.
25 Years After Proposition 187
2 min
(Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Sponsored
News
Stay in touch. Sign up for our daily newsletter.