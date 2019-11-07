Coping With Grief One Year After the Borderline Shooting

One year ago today, an armed man walked into the packed Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks and began shooting. Twelve people were killed in the country western club — customers, employees and a Ventura County Sheriff's Deputy. A year later, Borderline remains shuttered and those touched by the massacre are still trying to figure out how to move forward. Saul Gonzalez recently sat down with the bar's owner, Brian Hynes, to talk about how he's coping.