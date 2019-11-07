Coping With Grief One Year After the Borderline Shooting
Search
X
Donate
News

Coping With Grief One Year After the Borderline Shooting

3 min
Bianca Taylor
 (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

One year ago today, an armed man walked into the packed Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks and began shooting. Twelve people were killed in the country western club — customers, employees and a Ventura County Sheriff's Deputy. A year later, Borderline remains shuttered and those touched by the massacre are still trying to figure out how to move forward. Saul Gonzalez recently sat down with the bar's owner, Brian Hynes, to talk about how he's coping.

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.