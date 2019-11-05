Gov. Newsom Praises Apple's $2.5 Billion Pledge Aimed to Ease Housing Crisis

Apple's announced yesterday that it is putting two and a half-billion dollars towards trying to ease the housing crisis in the Bay Area. The move has drawn praise from Governor Gavin Newsom among others. The Cupertino-based tech titan says the money will go towards a range of initiatives, from financing aid for prospective home buyers to land it owns in San Jose, where affordable housing could be built. But not everyone is ready to celebrate. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders called it an "effort to distract from the fact that it has helped create California's housing crisis."