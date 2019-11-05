"Homewreckers" is a new book that takes a look at California's housing crisis through a different lens. Reporter Aaron Glantz has spent the last few years looking at why it's so hard to buy or even rent here in our state. Glantz reports that several people in President Trump’s inner-circle helped push home ownership out of reach for so many.
Guest: Aaron Glantz, Reveal
'Homewreckers' Takes a Deeper Look Into the Golden State's Housing Crisis
3 min
(Mario Tama/Getty Images)
News
