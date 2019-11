Soon after wildfire evacuation orders were lifted, President Trump threatened to withhold federal aid from California.

Again.

This time around, Trump harshly criticized Gov. Gavin Newsom saying, "he's like a child. He doesn't know what he's doing."

Even though the majority of the state's forests are federally managed, the president put the blame squarely on Newsom, Pelosi and mysterious "water lanes coming down from the North."

Sigh.