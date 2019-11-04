Dramatic Video Shows BART Worker Saving Man Who Fell in Front of Train
Dramatic Video Shows BART Worker Saving Man Who Fell in Front of Train

Kelly O'Mara

A BART transportation supervisor is being called a hero after pulling a man up from the tracks just seconds before a train sped through.

John O'Connor's quick thinking likely saved the man's life on Sunday evening at Oakland's Coliseum station. Video from a BART security camera shows O'Connor jumping forward to help the man scramble back up onto the platform just seconds before the train arrives.

The man's name has not been released.

According to a BART spokesperson, the man was very intoxicated and accidentally misstepped, falling into the trackway while a train was approaching around 5:20 p.m. Sunday.

O'Connor, who has worked for BART for more than 20 years, was managing crowd control at the station after the Raiders v. Lions game.

After the man fell, O'Connor quickly grabbed him by the shoulders and pulled him up, rolling him onto the platform. The two hugged, surrounded by an awed crowd — a moment which was caught on camera by a witness catching the train home.

Witness Tony Badilla also noted it was O'Connor's attentiveness that allowed him to act so quickly. Badilla said, on Twitter, "He was actively keeping the postgame crowd clear from danger while helping riders to their trains. The positive outcome of this event is a direct result of John's attentiveness!"

As the man approached the edge of the platform, people in the station were yelling at him to get back and that a train was coming.

O'Connor, who worked a BART train operator before being promoted to supervisor, told CBS that he saw the man fall out of the corner of his eye and saw the train coming.

“I thought the train was going to cut him in half, honestly. I didn’t want to see this guy die," he said. "I just did what I did. I just thank God I was there."

O'Connor will be honored at a press conference Monday at the Oakland Coliseum.

BART officials also noted someone falling onto tracks accidentally is rare.

