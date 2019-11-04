Dramatic Video Shows BART Worker Saving Man Who Fell in Front of Train

A BART transportation supervisor is being called a hero after pulling a man up from the tracks just seconds before a train sped through.

John O'Connor's quick thinking likely saved the man's life on Sunday evening at Oakland's Coliseum station. Video from a BART security camera shows O'Connor jumping forward to help the man scramble back up onto the platform just seconds before the train arrives.

The man's name has not been released.

According to a BART spokesperson, the man was very intoxicated and accidentally misstepped, falling into the trackway while a train was approaching around 5:20 p.m. Sunday.

O'Connor, who has worked for BART for more than 20 years, was managing crowd control at the station after the Raiders v. Lions game.

After the man fell, O'Connor quickly grabbed him by the shoulders and pulled him up, rolling him onto the platform. The two hugged, surrounded by an awed crowd — a moment which was caught on camera by a witness catching the train home.