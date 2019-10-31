Berkeley Unified Reaches Agreement With Teachers Union for 12% Raise and More

The new two-year contract would guarantee all teachers raises of 2.5% in 2019-20 and again in 2020-21, plus up to 7% more next year if a proposed new parcel tax passes. All classified staff (such as custodians and cafeteria workers) as well as administrators (such as principals and program supervisors), who each have their own union, would receive the same 12% increase over two years.

BFT’s president called it a “historic agreement,” with “huge wins” for educators.

“BUSD salaries will become significantly more competitive in Alameda County, which will help to retain our excellent teachers and hire high-quality new employees,” BFT said in a written summary of the agreement.

The district also agreed to significant changes in special education.

Special education teachers have long said they’re overworked, serving the students with the highest needs while juggling assessments and meetings. Meanwhile, the district has struggled to fill those positions; it began this school year with multiple vacancies. Under the proposed contract, a teacher who serves children with “mild to moderate” disabilities would soon have no more than 21 students in their caseload, while a “moderate to severe” teacher would have up to 10.

Those caseloads, as well as new restrictions on assessment load, are much lower than what’s required by the state.

“People all over the state are going to look to us,” said BFT President Matt Meyer. “It really changes the nature of the job for our case managers. They’re really going to be able to do their jobs better.”

The caseload agreement is not the only change to come to the special education department this week. Director Jan Hamilton has resigned after just over one year on the job, the district confirmed Thursday. Berkeleyside has reached out to Hamilton for more information.

The tentative agreement also requires BUSD to contribute more towards teachers’ healthcare plans, pay substitute teachers and school psychologists more, and turn Independent Studies teachers into salaried, not hourly, employees.

School district leaders also said they were “happy” with the agreement.

“This tentative agreement demonstrates the district’s commitment to address both compensation and funding gaps that have become realities for most California public school districts and teachers,” said Superintendent Brent Stephens in a press release. “We’re happy to have a tentative agreement in place that honors the hard work and passion for excellence our Berkeley teachers embody on a daily basis and allows us to return our full and collective focus back to the students we serve.”