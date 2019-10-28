Will Warren Buffett Take Over PG&E?
Search
X
Donate
News

Will Warren Buffett Take Over PG&E?

1 min
Bianca Taylor
 (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Governor Newsom shared another idea on his vision for the future of PG&E this weekend, telling Bloomberg News he wants to see famed investor Warren Buffett and his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway bid on PG&E.

Reporter: Mark Chediak- Bloomberg News

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.