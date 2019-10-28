Will Warren Buffett Take Over PG&E?

Governor Newsom shared another idea on his vision for the future of PG&E this weekend, telling Bloomberg News he wants to see famed investor Warren Buffett and his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway bid on PG&E.
Reporter: Mark Chediak- Bloomberg News
Governor Newsom shared another idea on his vision for the future of PG&E this weekend, telling Bloomberg News he wants to see famed investor Warren Buffett and his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway bid on PG&E.
Reporter: Mark Chediak- Bloomberg News
Sponsored