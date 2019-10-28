Southern California Democratic Congresswoman Katie Hill has announced she's resigning from office. This after allegations that she had inappropriate sexual relationships with staffers both in her congressional office and during her campaign. Several nude photos of Congresswoman Hill have also been posted online by conservative news outlets and a British tabloid. Hill blamed the scandal on an abusive and vengeful husband who she's in the midst of divorcing.
Democratic Congresswoman Katie Hill Resigns Over 'Inappropriate Relationships'
1 min
Democratic congresswoman Katie Hill waves to supporters at her election night party in California's 25th Congressional District on Nov. 6, 2018, in Santa Clarita, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
News
