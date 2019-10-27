Fires in Vallejo Closes Carquinez Bridge and Portion of I-80, Evacuations Ordered
Search
X
Donate
The California Report

Fires in Vallejo Closes Carquinez Bridge and Portion of I-80, Evacuations Ordered

KQED News Staff and Wires
The fire was reported shortly after 9 a.m. in the Glen Cove area. (iStock)

Updated Sunday, Oct. 27 at 12:10 p.m.

A small wildfire broke out Sunday morning near Vallejo with flames coming dangerously close to homes and forcing a college to evacuate. The fire forced Interstate 80 to close in both directions as the freeway became shrouded in thick smoke.

The fire appears to have spread from one that started earlier in the morning across the Carquinez Strait near the Carquinez Bridge toll plaza in Vallejo.

The fire jumped the freeway around 9:30 a.m. and is burning toward the California State University Maritime Academy, which has been ordered to evacuate.

The California Highway Patrol is diverting traffic to Interstate Highway 780.

Sponsored

The fire was reported shortly after 9 a.m. in the Glen Cove area. The Vallejo Firefighters Association reported crews were battling two fires in the area by 9:20 a.m.

An evacuation center at the Hercules Swim Center at 2001 Refugio Valley Rd. has been established for Crockett residents, who have been told to evacuate.

"Residents south of Pomona Street, west of Crockett Blvd and east of Highway 80 should evacuate now," the Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

Evacuees are advised to take only essential items that they have ready and to lock their homes. Pets should be on a leash or in a cage.
The department said those physically unable to leave your home unassisted should call 911 immediately, but otherwise asked the community to stay off telephones unless there is a life-threatening emergency.

Information from The Associated Press and Bay City News Service was used in this story.

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.