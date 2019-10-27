Fires in Vallejo Closes Carquinez Bridge and Portion of I-80, Evacuations Ordered

Updated Sunday, Oct. 27 at 12:10 p.m.

A small wildfire broke out Sunday morning near Vallejo with flames coming dangerously close to homes and forcing a college to evacuate. The fire forced Interstate 80 to close in both directions as the freeway became shrouded in thick smoke.

The fire appears to have spread from one that started earlier in the morning across the Carquinez Strait near the Carquinez Bridge toll plaza in Vallejo.

The fire jumped the freeway around 9:30 a.m. and is burning toward the California State University Maritime Academy, which has been ordered to evacuate.

The California Highway Patrol is diverting traffic to Interstate Highway 780.