As President Trump Tweets and Deletes, the Historical Record Takes Shape

The president's tweets are an important window into his communications with other politicians, his supporters and the public, said Dan Mahaffee, senior vice president and director of policy at the Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress.

"Whether you support the president or not, this is similar to how [Franklin Delano Roosevelt] approached fireside chats or how John F. Kennedy used television to relate to his supporters and the American people," Mahaffee said. "And each time you get into a new technology of communication, that record is very revealing in how technology was used and how the president thought it helped achieve his goals."

Access to complete presidential records makes fuller historical research and scholarship possible. For instance, new work on the early years of the Cold War is only coming out now that certain documents and parts of the policy record are declassified, Mahaffee said.

Trump's tweets constitute an important part of the presidential record and should be preserved for the public as such, according to Sarah Quigley, the chairperson of the Society of American Archivists' Committee on Public Policy. Quigley believes this issue is as much about statutory compliance as it as about democratic health.

"Records of the federal government and of the executive office are how we hold our elected officials accountable for their decisions and for the actions that they take on our behalf and the way that we know what they do ... and judge the decisions that they're making is through access to these records," Quigley said.

The Stakes of Twitter Diplomacy

Twitter says about 40% of its 330 million monthly active users visit the site on a daily basis, a relatively small audience compared with those of Facebook and Instagram. But the platform wields disproportionate amounts of influence, experts say, because of who uses it.

"I think that Twitter is an important platform if for no other reason that some very high-profile political figures, the president included, have made it their platform of choice," said R. Kelly Garrett, a professor at the Ohio State University's School of Communication who researches online political communication. He compared Twitter to a "personal newswire," as journalists amplify what politicians tweet.

The president joined Twitter as @realDonaldTrump in 2009, well before he officially entered politics. And though he inherited the @POTUS account upon inauguration, the president has continued to tweet from his original handle, so the official account consists mostly of retweets from his personal account.

According to Shontavia Johnson, an attorney who focuses on the intersection of law and social media, Trump's tweets should be considered part of the presidential record no matter which account publishes them because of their political import and historical significance.

She cited examples of such tweets from the last several years: one stating Mexico would reimburse Americans for Trump's proposed border wall, one accusing China of stealing a U.S. Navy research drone, one rebuking then-British Prime Minister Theresa May but tagging the wrong username, and one disparaging the Electoral College system.

"Even though it's a 'unofficial' Twitter account, it is being used to create or provoke responses that certainly have diplomatic national ripple effects," Johnson said. "So I don't think the fact that it's @realDonaldTrump means that those tweets are not presidential records."

The Reason for the Record

Congress passed the Presidential Records Act in 1978 out of concern that President Richard Nixon would destroy the tapes that ultimately led to his resignation. The law designated records of the president and executive office as public property and established guidelines for their preservation.

The act defines presidential records as any materials created or received by the president "in the course of conducting activities which relate to or have an effect upon the carrying out of the constitutional, statutory, or other official or ceremonial duties of the President."

It excludes personal records like diaries and allows presidents to dispose of certain public records "once the views of the Archivist of the United States on the proposed disposal have been obtained in writing."

Prior to the act, presidents could do whatever they pleased with their papers upon leaving office, said Johnson. Many intentionally destroyed their record to protect their personal privacy or national security interests. President Calvin Coolidge destroyed most of his personal papers, leaving his private secretary scrambling to preserve whatever he could. Even some of President Abraham Lincoln's papers were destroyed by his son, Johnson said.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt established the informal tradition of donating his presidential records back to the people in the form of a presidential library, according to Quigley. This tradition was formally codified by the Records Act.

The Presidential and Federal Records Amendments of 2014 expanded the PRA's definition of records to include electronic content, which Johnson said has been interpreted as an umbrella term encompassing text messages, emails, social media and the like.

"It's not the media that makes it a record, or the platform, it's the content," Quigley said. "A presidential record is anything — any record, on any platform or in any media — created by the president or his office in the conduct of his business as president. And all of those records are considered permanent by the National Archives and the Presidential Records Act."

Archives in the Digital Age

President Barack Obama was the first to tweet as @POTUS, and his administration complied with the 2014 amendments by auto-archiving his posts. It also published a searchable archive of Obama's tweets shortly before he left office in January 2017.

Obama used Twitter unprecedentedly, but differently than his successor did. He joined Twitter as @BarackObama in 2007, though a White House spokesman said Democratic National Committee staffers authored posts from that account. Obama also tweeted through the @WhiteHouse account, which was run solely by White House staffers until 2011, when he started writing and initialing his own occasional tweets.

It is unclear how the Trump administration is preserving his tweets, according to experts.