Kaiser Mental Health Workers Vote To Strike Next Month

Therapists at Kaiser hospitals around California say they’re going on strike next month, protesting what they describe as routine understaffing. The union that represents the clinicians says it's been pushing Kaiser to hire more mental health staffers for more than a year. They say patients sometimes have to wait months for follow up appointments. This week, they held a candlelit vigil for five Kaiser patients who killed themselves. Their families say delayed mental health services played a part in their deaths.